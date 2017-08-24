Shelbyville man faces 20 counts of child pornography, child exploitation charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A Shelbyville man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography and child exploitation charges.

Police began their investigation into this case after receiving a tip that someone had uploaded a pornographic image last November.

In February of this year, court documents say investigators used an IP address to identify the suspect as 31-year-old James E. Mohler.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police and IMPD officers served a search warrant at Mohler’s Shelbyville home. During the search, officers found 22 child porn images on devices, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Mohler reportedly admitted to having child porn on his desktop computer and also on a thumb drive located in a zipper pouch in his desk drawer.

Mohler has been charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of child exploitation.

Anyone with information regarding victims in this case is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Ginger Marshall at 317-899-8577.