Authorities work to clean up chemical spill after train derails on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a large chemical spill involving a train on the city’s near west side.

According to dispatchers, at least one railcar carrying some kind of chemical derailed near South Harding Street between Oliver Street and West Washington Street.

It is unclear what caused the railcar to derail and whether there were any injuries. Authorities say the leaking chemical is non-toxic and non-flammable.

The train is blocking rail crossings on Indy’s near west side.