× Carmel police looking for two suspects after Thursday afternoon home invasion

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a home invasion robbery that reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon.

After 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 11200 block of Woodbury Drive in Carmel on a report of a home invasion.

They have released information regarding the suspects:

Suspect 1: Black male, around 5’9″, athletic build in his late 20’s or early 30’s. The man reportedly has black hair and was wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes with white soles and blue gloves.

Suspect 2: Black male, around 5’7″, athletic build in his middle to late 20′. The man reportedly has black hair and was wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes with white soles, a black baseball hate with a flat bill and blue gloves.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle is a two-door sedan that is gold/beige or silver/gray with an Indiana plate starting with the letters VH.

Detectives are looking for anyone who observed the incident or anyone that might have footage of the vehicle or suspects. If you do, please call Detective Gilbert at 317-571-2555.