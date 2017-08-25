Crews respond to fully involved semi truck fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Fire crews in Carmel responded to a semi truck fire early Friday morning.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the truck caught fire at 131st and U.S. 31. All lanes were closed as a result.

The department tweeted a photo of the fire, showing large flames at the scene. The driver was able to get out safely, and no one was hurt.

The fire was first reported just after 4 a.m. Crews had extinguished the flames by 5 a.m.

Officials were still trying to figure out what was inside the truck to determine if it carries any possible health risks. Debris littered the roadway.

The Carmel Fire Department estimated that the road would be closed for “several hours,” especially the southbound side. Officials urged drivers to “steer clear” of the area.

Crews would continue to monitor hot spots throughout the morning. A hazmat team was called to the scene as a precaution.

Fire has been marked out. HazMat teams from Carmel and Noblesville now looking at runoff. pic.twitter.com/Itaak4vvBR — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) August 25, 2017