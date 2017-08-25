East side shooting leaves one person injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person was shot Friday on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Worcester Avenue, near English Avenue and South Emerson Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between three men. Two men allegedly pulled the victim from his home, shot him and took off.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Health and was said to not be cooperating with authorities.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.