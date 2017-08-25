× ‘Lights at the Brickyard’ set to return for holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular drive-through holiday display is back for a second round this holiday season at IMS.

“Lights at the Brickyard” has reportedly been expanded with a longer route and over 2.5 million bright lights illuminating more colorful displays than last year.

It will return to the track from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30.

Dozens of new displays can be seen along the route, with more than 500,000 additional lights this year.

“Lights at the Brickyard will become a wonderful holiday tradition at IMS, and we’re happy to see it grow into an even bigger and better family attraction this holiday season,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

General admission will be $25 per car on Mondays through Wednesdays and $30 per car Thursdays through Sundays at the gate, with standard entry lane access.

Vehicles with 15 or more passengers will be charged $50 at the gate, with standard entry lane access. General admission can be purchased only at the gate, with each admission valid for one drive through the displays per vehicle.

The “Speedy Pass” will also return, allowing participants who want the quickest access to the course to skip the longer lines and arrive through a special entry near the IMS golf course. Tickets can be purchased at IMS.com.

Operating hours for Lights at the Brickyard are 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.