Midwest Food Bank sending disaster relief boxes for Hurricane Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, a local food bank has sent disaster relief boxes to help.

Midwest Food Bank sent two semi-loads of disaster relief boxes down to the gulf coast after the Salvation Army made a decision to request help ahead of the hurricane. Two additional loads have been requested and are currently being prepared.

The boxes contain enough shelf-stable food and supplies for a family of four for about five days and are assembled by the food bank. Volunteers pack, load and drive the boxes to disaster where they are then distributed by the Salvation Army.

The middle and upper coast of Texas is expecting heavy rainfall of 15 to 25 inches and the hurricane is expected to hit land sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

“We value our partnership with The Salvation Army,” says John Whitaker, MFB Executive Director. “We are grateful to be involved in this endeavor.”

Those wishing to help with the cost of food for the boxes and fuel to deliver them, may send donations to Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL 61761, or visit indiana.midwestfoodbank.org and click “Donate.”