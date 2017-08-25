Over 3,400 pounds of Trader Joe’s chicken breakfast sausage recalled

WASHINGTON – DiLuigi Foods is recalling approximately 3,448 pounds of chicken breakfast sausage dues to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The FSIS announced Friday that the product, shipped to Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, contains soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The product affected is a 1 pound vacuum-sealed package of “Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage” and contains five pieces.

The problem was reportedly discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.