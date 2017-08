Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- The 44th Annual Indy GreekFest begins on Friday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Sherman spent the morning learning more about the event and what it has to offer this weekend. Here are the hours for the festival:

Friday, Aug. 25: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the event at the Indy GreekFest website.

