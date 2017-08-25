× Tickets for Garth Brooks’ October 7 concert in Indy go on sale Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets go on sale Friday as country music legend Garth Brooks brings his world tour to Indianapolis in October.

It marks the first performance in the Circle City for the star in 21 years. The Oct. 7 concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse marks his final stop in the Indiana, Illinois and Ohio portion of the Garth Brooks World Tour. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There’s a strict limit of eight tickets per order.

They’ll be available through the following outlets:

ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 and 1-800-745-3000

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There will be no sales at Ticketmaster outlets or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office.

Brooks, the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, is the number-one selling solo artist in U.S. history with numerous hits including “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunders Rolls,” “Shameless,” “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” and many more.