Car crashes into Sprint store on far east side, no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car crashed into a Sprint store on the far east side on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

They responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. on a report of a vehicle accident. Police say the driver hit the gas instead of brake when parking.

Around 15 people were inside the store when the incident happened, nobody was in the direct path of the car and no injuries were reported.

The window was the only thing that was reportedly damaged. The store will most likely be able to reopen in a couple of days.