Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- 'Tis the season! The Apple Store at Conner Prairie will once again open its doors to the public on Friday, September 1st.

Visitors will be able to enjoy caramel apples, slushies, and a wide variety of hand-made apple products. We spoke with Karen Arland and Carol Wakefield from Conner Prairie to find out what else you can look forward to.

The Apple Store will be open through Halloween night. For more information, click here.