Dump truck tears down power lines, closes street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A dump truck rips down power lines early Saturday morning and shuts down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street from 30th Street to I-65.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a dump truck was driving on the interstate, but left the loader up on the back of the truck.

As a result, the truck tore down some of the overhead power lines.

The Indianapolis Power and Light Company, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to this incident.

Listed on IPL’s website are the number of customers affected, 206 people, and the estimated time of power restoration in that area.

Their outage map states they estimate power being restored at 7:30 Saturday morning.