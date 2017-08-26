Notre Dame marks 175th anniversary with walk, Mass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Crowds of people are expected to finish a walk and attend Mass marking the University of Notre Dame’s 175th anniversary.

WSBT-TV reports the pilgrimage started out two weeks ago with more than two dozen people in Vincennes, the southwestern Indiana city from which university founders started their 300-mile trip to South Bend in November 1842.

The walk route includes Terre Haute, Lafayette and Plymouth. The group reached Howard Park in South Bend on Friday night and were expected at Notre Dame on Saturday, when there’s Mass planned to mark the anniversary.

The university says that music will be provided by the university’s folk and liturgical choirs.