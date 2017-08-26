Sunny Sunday expected with rain chances to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a fabulous past few days in our area with highs today at 80 degrees. It was another cool start with lows in the 50s. Muncie got down into the upper 40s!

Your evening plans are looking dry and overnight tonight we will be partly cloudy with lows back in the upper 50s.

Sunday is looking great with sunshine and light southeast winds. Highs will reach the low 80s.

A trough of low pressure will move in from the north and bring rain and storm chances to our area on Monday and Tuesday. Right now, no severe weather is expected. We’ll see temperatures in the low 60s in the mornings with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will stay dry with another chance of rain returning Thursday along a cold front. We need the rain! It’s the 5th-driest August to date in Indianapolis. –Danielle Dozier