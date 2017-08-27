3 killed, 2 hurt by northern Indiana hit-and-run driver

ELKHART, Ind. — Police say three people were killed and two badly hurt when a vehicle ran into a group of pedestrians in a northern Indiana city.

Local media reported that the latest victim Sunday night was an 8-month-old baby girl.

Elkhart police said the vehicle drove off after hitting the pedestrians and two other vehicles about 9 p.m. Saturday. Elkhart’s mayor called it a “senseless act” and appealed for help in finding the driver.

Police say the vehicle left a busy street just north of the city’s downtown and struck the five people. No one in the other vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Police Sgt. Chris Snyder says investigators don’t know whether the crash was intentional or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.