Clay Terrace to host movies on the lawn in September

CARMEL, Ind. – Clay Terrace is planning to host a movies on the lawn series this September.

It will reportedly take place at the shopping center’s lawn. The movies will be a free events for the entire family.

Movie Lineup:

September 9 – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

September 16 – Secret Life of Pets

September 23 – The Avengers

September 30 – Moana

People are encouraged to dress up and join the fun.