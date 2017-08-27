Fishers police warn juveniles against illegal swim party in IMI quarry

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department posted a warning to juveniles on their Facebook page Saturday night.

Authorities say they heard about a swim party happening Sunday at a quarry owned by Irving Materials Inc. They warn juveniles that Fishers Police Department, the Department of Natural Resources and IMI representatives will be in the area monitoring for illegal activity.

They say not only is the quarry private property, but it could be dangerous.

Read the full Facebook warning on FPD’s page below: