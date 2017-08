Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new documentary claims to finally have footage proving that ghosts really do exist.

Paranormal investigator Chad Calek is touring the country with his new documentary " Sir NoFace Lives." Indianapolis residents can catch a special showing of the documentary at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m.

We sat down with Chad to find out more about the documentary, and what's next for him and his team of investigators.