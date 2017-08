Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Republicans reacting to the tension between the President and Congressional leaders? How is the ongoing fight over race relations and confederate monuments effecting the political climate in Washington?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel and Laura Wilson discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on the race for Senate, with Sen. Joe Donnelly kicking off his re-election campaign last week.