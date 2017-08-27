Man shot multiple times leaving night club on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police find man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as he left the Tropicana night club early Sunday morning.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m., behind the Classy Car Wash on the west side, near the 6000 block of West Washington Street. The victim kept walking and eventually collapsed in the middle of Washington Street.

He was found, and then was transported by ambulance to Eskanazi. At this time, police say he is stable.

The Tropicana night club management is uncooperative at this time with police.

During and shortly after the incident, Washington was blocked off. It has since been reopened.

Right now, police have a couple of suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.