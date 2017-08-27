× Police investigating after 47-year-old man found shot to death on near west side porch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the near west side where a 47-year-old man was found shot to death on his mother’s front porch.

This happened in the 3400 block of West Vermont Street.

Officers originally were called out to the area around 4:30 a.m. for shots fired, but were unable to find anything. At around 8 a.m., a man was walking down the street when he noticed a man on the front porch of a home not moving. He then called police.

Police say the victim was homeless and lived in a tent in his mother’s backyard. Right now, police do not have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.