Rain and thunderstorm chances return to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –After days of nice weather, rain chances will be returning. A cut-off low pressure system looks to move into Indiana from the north through the next two days and bring some wet weather to our area. We need the rain! It has been a dry August with Indy only receiving 0.49 inches of rainfall!

Tonight we will increase the cloud cover with temperatures falling to the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east, northeast. We’ll keep a slight chance of a sprinkle or shower in overnight but many areas look to stay dry.

A few showers may be around Monday morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach near 80 degrees with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will also bring some showers and thunderstorms. However, model data suggest rainfall amounts will be scarce with the potential of up to 0.25 to 0.30 inches of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday. Keep in mind there may be higher amounts in t-storms.

A cold front will move through on Thursday bringing another chance of rain. We’ll also be watching what happens to Harvey once it finally leaves Texas late next week. The European model brings the remnants of Harvey up into central Indiana by the first week of September. However, the American model keeps much of the moisture south. –Danielle Dozier