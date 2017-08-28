Archaelology Month for Indiana to begin in September

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Starting in September, several sites inIndiana will host events for all ages as part of the 22nd annual statewide celebration of archaeology.

“Archaeology Month” is an opportunity to learn about the scientific study of historic or prehistoric peoples and their culture in Indiana. Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s past.

Events are held every September by universities, museums, organizations and individuals throughout Indiana with the cooperation of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), which helps coordinate Archaeology Month.

This year’s commemorative Archaeology Month poster focuses on Eli Lilly’s archaeological legacy.

“While many know of Lilly because of his family’s pharmaceutical company, he played a huge role in early archaeology in our state,” said Amy Johnson, State Archaeologist with DHPA.

This year marks 40 years since Lilly’s death, and the 80th anniversary of the publication of his book “Prehistoric Antiquities of Indiana.”

A schedule of events and additional information for Archaeology Month is at dnr.IN.gov/historic.

Archaeologists have recorded more than 66,600 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping to shape public understanding of the prehistoric and historic people.

“Archaeology can be a fascinating way to learn about our past and how it influences our culture today,” said Cameron Clark, DNR director and State Historic Preservation Officer. “Archaeology Month is a chance for Hoosiers to engage in programs that are not only educational and informative but also fun.”

Celebrating archaeology statewide started in 1996 with Indiana Archaeology Week. In 2002, the celebration was expanded to Indiana Archaeology Month.