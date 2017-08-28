Colts’ notebook: Chuck Pagano ‘moving forward’ with players who are practicing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There was no declaration from Chuck Pagano on the possibility of rehabbing quarterback Andrew Luck being available for the Indianapolis Colts’ Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

But there seemed to be more than a hint of resignation.

“We’re moving forward with the guys we have and the guys who are practicing,’’ Pagano said Monday.

Luck remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from January surgery on his right shoulder, a status that is expected to change Saturday when rosters must be trimmed to 53. The Colts have steadfastly maintained Luck will be taken off PUP before the start of the regular season. If he remains on PUP when rosters at cut to 53, he must miss at least the first six games.

The odds of Luck being ready for the Rams opener, though, lessen with each passing day. The more likely scenario is for backup Scott Tolzien to make his fourth career start and second with the Colts. Pagano revealed Monday Tolzien, not Stephen Morris, continues to take the majority of the practice reps with the starting unit.

Pagano has faced questions regarding the status of his franchise QB throughout the offseason and preseason. He often interjects a level of humor into his comments while offering little insight.

That didn’t change Monday.

“I’m not a bookie. I’m not an oddsmaker,’’ Pagano said of the odds of Luck being ready for the opener. “So I’m not allowed to put numbers on things like that.

What has been Pagano’s impression of Luck during his throwing sessions?

“I’m never there, so I couldn’t tell you,’’ he said. “Most of the time he’s either in the training room, we’re in meetings, doing such.

“Just kind of stay in my lane.’’

Farley ‘not trying to hurt anyone:’

Pittsburgh wideout Martavis Bryant accused Colts safety Matthias Farley of trying to intentionally hurt him during the first half of Saturday’s preseason game.

Farley disagreed.

“I have no ill-will towards anybody. I’m not trying to hurt anybody,’’ he said Monday. “You play from snap-to-whistle.

“Everybody works so hard to get to the NFL, there’s no part of me or anybody else in the NFL that would intentionally hurt anybody.’’

In the second quarter, Bryant caught a screen pass and was quickly tackled around the ankles by cornerback Vontae Davis. As Bryant was going to the ground, Farley arrived and hit him in the chest.

Bryant didn’t appreciate Farley’s clean-up tackle, insisting Farley’s hit was late and “intentional.’’

“I feel better about my body and my ability on the field,’’ he told Pittsburgh reporters Sunday. “I don’t have to worry about taking so many injuries from different plays like yesterday where he tried to hurt me.

“I was already on the ground. It is what it is. My foot was already bend . . . (Farley) just came in and hit me.’’

Pagano dismissed the incident.

“I didn’t hear any stories,’’ he said. “Our guys are playing hard (to) the whistle. Just playing football.’’

Mewhort missing time:

Of the Colts’ injury issues regarding players not named Andrew Luck, Jack Mewhort’s might be most concerning. The starting guard did not make the trip to Pittsburgh and was not at Monday’s practice.

Mewhort was placed on the injured reserve list last December with a “chondral defect’’ with his left knee. The team limited his practice participation throughout the offseason and has followed suit during the preseason.

Is Pagano concerned with Mewhort’s in-and-out status?

“Yes and no,’’ he said. “Love to have him out there getting the reps. He’d love to be out there getting the reps. But we were just kind of taking two steps forward and then a step back.

“We’re trying to do the best thing for Jack and this football team. Let him rest. Let him rehab. Try to regain some strength so he can go out there and play good football and stay out there.’’

Other injury issues:

Cornerback Vontae Davis was seeking a second opinion on a groin injury suffered in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Other players who did not participate in Monday’s practice: running backs Troymaine Pope and George Winn; wideout Chester Rogers (hamstring); and defensive back T.J. Green.

Defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins went through warm-ups but not team drills.

Center Ryan Kelly, who suffered a broken bone in his left foot Aug. 10, spent a portion of practice riding a stationary bicycle. He could miss the first month of the season.

Roster moves:

The team traded rookie long-snapper Thomas Hennessy to the New York Jets for safety Ronald Martin, released punter Jeff Locke and signed safety Earl Wolff IV.