Indiana Supreme Court says it can’t require DCS to limit worker caseloads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Monday that it cannot require the Department of Child Services (DCS) to limit worker caseloads.

The state limit is 18 cases at any given time for a caseworker. The court says to fix the problem, it would have to dictate how DCS should run its operations– something it cannot do.

The job ultimately falls to state lawmakers, the court said in an opinion.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit from a caseworker who claimed she was handling 43 cases at one time.

The court’s opinion puts the responsibility on the shoulders of lawmakers, who must make sure DCS has the tools to be able to meet the caseload goals that the legislature sets for them.