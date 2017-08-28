Indianapolis Colts release punter Jeff Locke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have released punter Jeff Locke.

The team signed the veteran punter in the offseason to replace Pat McAfee, who announced his retirement in February. Locke signed with the team in March.

He spent the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he totaled 290 punts for 12,535 yards (43.2 avg./38.7 net avg.) with 101 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Colts also brought in undrafted rookie Rigoberto Sanchez, who has apparently won the job after a solid preseason.