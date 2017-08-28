× Late summer activities to bring about increased traffic into Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Football tailgate parties, the NHRA Fan Fest, and Summer concerts will all bring extra traffic into downtown Indianapolis this week.

While not quite the end of summer, this week is being dubbed the last “official week of Summer” before Labor Day so there will be plenty of activities happening from Georgia Street to Monument Circle that will keep traffic a bit slow in certain parts of the city at times.

Drivers should expect delays around the sites of those events and may also find limited parking opportunities as well.

Here are just a couple of the things that are scheduled to be held in downtown this week:

Monday, Aug 28

Two traffic lanes will be restricted on Meridian Street south of Georgia Street Aug. 28 – Sept. 8 for steam leak repair.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

The south half and NorthWest Quadrant of Monument Circle will be closed 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. for NHRA Fan Fest. East Market Street and North Meridian Street will be open to traffic on the NorthEast Quadrant only.

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 31

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 11 a.m. – midnight.

The west block of Georgia Street (south lane only) will be closed 12 – 8 p.m. for the Bud Light Tailgate on Georgia Street.

Friday, Sept. 1

Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for CircleUp! Boiler Tailgate on Monument Circle.

All blocks of Georgia Street will be closed 4 p.m. Friday – 10 p.m. Saturday for Indy LaborFest.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Woodlawn Avenue between St. Patrick Church and Virginia Avenue and St. Patrick Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Prospect Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. for St. Patrick Parish Festival.

Special Events

Indiana Fever games may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday and Friday evening.

A Concert at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Wednesday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday evening.

An Indy Eleven game may cause delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium Saturday evening.