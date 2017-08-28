Much needed rain falling locally…Harvey still churning across Texas!

Scattered showers continue to fall across Indiana, much needed, no doubt, but not enough to get us back to average for the month (-2.24″). Still great to have it falling and more expected this afternoon and through Tuesday, as forecast! Cloudy skies will dominate keeping our temperatures down to just slightly below average for late August. Rainfall estimates under .10″ to .25″ for most through tonight.

Rain chances will continue through Tuesday with some areas receiving an additional .10″ to .25″ certainly helps with all the dryness of the past couple of weeks. Expect drier conditions on Wednesday as more sunshine returns to the state.

Tropical Storm Harvey is creating historic levels of flooding that will devastate parts of Houston for months, if not, years to come. It is the 4th largest city in the United States and many are now homeless or displaced. An absolutely sad situation unfolding!!!