Peyton Manning discusses upcoming statue unveiling at Lucas Oil Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Colts will play their final preseason game of the year Thursday night in the house that Peyton Manning built- Lucas Oil Stadium. In October, a statue of Manning will be completed outside the stadium.

The team will unveil the statue on the north plaza outside Lucas Oil Stadium Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. On the following day, when the Colts entertain the San Francisco 49ers, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired, and he’ll be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

Manning sat down with Indy Sports Central's Chris Hagan to discuss the upcoming statue.

“I’m not totally comfortable with it, but I’m so appreciative of Jim Irsay’s tribute and his insistence in creating this and I’m honored. I’ve said this before I kind of accept it on behalf of so many people that made this honor and tribute possible," he said.

He says he was part of a system that sought to breed winning and consistency.

"Kind of the same people, teammates, coaches, fans- everybody was a part of it. This was a we thing. We kind of created this culture here of winning and of consistency; Bill Polian, Jim Irsay, Tony Dungy, you name it, so many people were a part of it. I keep checking my health now and then, Chris. I don’t know if you sort of still be around to see a statue so I had a couple physicals recently to be sure my health is OK.

"Like I said, I’m honored, I’m grateful, I’m not totally comfortable with it, but I truly appreciate Jim Irsay’s generosity.”

“It will be a destination spot for all of our fans,’’ Colts owner Jim Irsay said during the announcement. “We couldn’t be more excited about the statue. It’s not too often you build statues of people, particularly in their lifetime."

Over his 18-year career that ended with four seasons in Denver, Manning set all-time NFL records with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns.

Catch the full interview with Manning on FOX59 later this week.