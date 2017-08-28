Purdue to hold tailgate on Monument Circle with food trucks on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue fans can turn Indy gold and black and kick off the 2017 football season in style at the Circle Up! Boiler Tailgate 2.0 on Monument Circle this Friday, September 1.

Purdue Pete, the university pep band and cheerleaders will be in attendance along with several Purdue athletic greats, and the Boilermaker Special will be giving rides around the downtown area.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels, football coach Jeff Brohm and Athletics Director Mike Bobinski will take the stage to speak at 1:45 p.m. as the football team arrives to the sounds of the Hail Purdue fight song.

Food trucks and other offerings from some of Purdue fans’ favorite restaurants in the West Lafayette area will be available for fans of all ages, while beer will be available for purchase for those over 21.

There will also be a networking event at the Columbia Club preceding the tailgate where Daniels will deliver a state of Purdue address. Cost is $50 to attend, registration is available here. This event is expected to sell out.

The Boilermakers kick off the season against the Louisville Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. on September 2.