Rain and thunderstorms move through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We’ve had a few showers and thunderstorms move through overnight and this morning with Indy seeing 0.13 inches of rainfall.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and night as a low pressure system moves across our area. Tonight we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tuesday will bring highs in the upper 70s with additional rain and t-storm chances. Model data suggests an additional 0.25 inches of rain is possible through Tuesday with higher amounts in t-storms.

Wednesday morning expect fog with a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 80s.

A cold front will move through on Thursday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The remnants from Harvey look to move into central Indiana by the weekend. We need the rain so we’ll hope for some of the moisture! –Danielle Dozier