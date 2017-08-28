How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

RECIPE: Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs

Posted 4:23 AM, August 28, 2017, by

Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs

Step 1: Seasoning

  • In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of liquid smoke (we do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment)
  • Mix well.
  • Take ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the ribs.
  • Place ribs in the pan.
  • Step 2: Cooking
  • Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.
  • Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

Step 3: Grilling

  • Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the ribs.
  • Pre-heat grill.
  • Brush and season the grill before use.
  • Place the rack of ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.
  • Heat until sizzling hot.
  • Turn ribs over and baste the underside of the ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.
  • Baste the top.
  • Turn the ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.
  • Serve to your guests and accept their compliments graciously!