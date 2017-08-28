RECIPE: Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs

Texas Roadhouse’s Legendary Ribs
Step 1: Seasoning
- In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of liquid smoke (we do this step a little differently at the restaurant, due to our equipment)
- Mix well.
- Take ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the ribs.
- Place ribs in the pan.
- Step 2: Cooking
- Place pans in 300° F oven and bake slowly until done.
- Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.
Step 3: Grilling
- Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the ribs.
- Pre-heat grill.
- Brush and season the grill before use.
- Place the rack of ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.
- Heat until sizzling hot.
- Turn ribs over and baste the underside of the ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.
- Baste the top.
- Turn the ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.
- Serve to your guests and accept their compliments graciously!