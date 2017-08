Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Vincent Sports Performance has a brand-new facility in downtown Indianapolis.

Sherman got a look inside the new center, which opened on Monday, Aug. 28. Learn more about the facility here.

The Sports Performance Center is located on the fifth floor, where patients can enjoy a sweeping view of the city and cutting-edge equipment. The building also serves as host to the new Indiana Pacers training facility.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video