Silver Alert issued for Zionsville man, 29, believed to be in danger

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Zionsville.

Ryan Weisberger, 29, is described by police as a white male, 6’3″ tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Weisberger was last seen Monday at 2 p.m. in Zionsville. He’s believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a green hat with a white bill, a black and white plaid button up shirt and gray shorts. Weisberger may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Zionsville Police Department at 765-482-1412 ext. 8 or call 911.