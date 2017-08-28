Slim rain chances next 24 hours but will remnants of “Harvey” help?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A LITTLE AND NOT ENOUGH

Nice to have the rain early but it certainly is not enough. NOW -2.71" below normal in the rainfall department since July 28th. It is the 9th driest August to date and the driest for these dates since 1964.

The month of August is running -2.21" below normal in Indianapolis and -2.61" in Bloomington.

Keep watering, there are rain chances over the next 24 hours but once again these will be very hit and miss. The rain coverage will peak Tuesday afternoon to 30-35% of the area - meaning many will miss out on the rainfall.