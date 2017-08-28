State Road 44 paving project in Shelby County to start after Labor Day

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work on or after Sept. 8 on an $842,000 contract to repair and resurface nearly four miles of State Road 44 pavement in Shelbyville.

They will pave a thin 3/4-inch asphalt overlay on two sections of State Road 44: Miller Avenue and Colescott Street between Grandview Drive and South Harrison Street, and East Broadway Street between South Noble Street and Interstate 74.

Drivers in these areas should expect temporary lane closures starting on or after Sept. 8. Crews will begin by making pavement repairs that may temporarily cause rough pavement. These areas will be milled and paved for a smooth surface.

State Road 44 will remain open through the project. Arrow boards and on-site traffic directors will be implemented in the work zones.

The project is expected to be complete by November of this year.