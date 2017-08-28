WATCH LIVE: President Trump takes questions for first time since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas

WATCH LIVE: President Trump takes questions for first time since Harvey hit Texas
Posted 4:20 PM, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, August 28, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto  to the White House for talks.

The White House says the presidents plan to discuss terrorism, Afghanistan, Russia and the Arctic, among other topics.

Niinisto told journalists before leaving Finland that he and Trump would talk about the Baltic Sea.

Trump and Niinisto plan to take questions at a news conference in the White House East Room following their talks. This is the first time Trump will answer questions since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

The White House initially had announced Niinisto’s visit for Tuesday, but later moved the meeting to Monday.

Trump is now planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday to survey flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.