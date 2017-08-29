Carmel mother describes moments when home invasion suspects tied up her teen daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel mother says she cannot believe what happened inside of her home last Thursday.

“They put a gun to her head and demanded to know where certain items were in the house,” said the mom, who FOX59 is not identifying.

Her 15-year-old daughter just got home from school when two armed men came in through the back door and demanded the teen hand over jewelry, cash and guns.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the Wood Creek neighborhood near 106th Street and Gray Road.

“She was like, 'Well we do not have that…we don’t have that,'” said the mom.

The men took her daughter's phone so she could not dial 911, then tied her up.

“They used belts from the house, nothing that they brought, and they gagged her with items from the house,” said the mother.

Police are trying now to track those men down. Investigators tell us one man was around 5’9" in his 20s or 30s. The other was 5’7" in his mid to late-20s.

“I just urge everybody when you are out in the yard and you should not have to do this anywhere…but keep your doors locked,” said the homeowner.

Carmel police say the men were driving a light-colored, two-door sedan. Police tell us the license plate on the getaway car started with VH.

Detectives are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras and lives in the Wood Creek or Kingswood subdivisions to call Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.