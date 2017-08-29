Colts to hold school supply drive before Thursday’s preseason game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you have any unused school supplies sitting around at home? Maybe some extra pens, scissors or crayons in a junk drawer? If so, bring them to Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with Teachers’ Treasures to host a School Supply Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the Colts vs. Bengals game.

Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

All donations will go to Teachers’ Treasures and benefit more than 2,700 Indianapolis area school teachers.