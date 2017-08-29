Fishers Fire Department working to put out blaze at apartment complex

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Fire Department says everyone was evacuated from an apartment complex after a fire broke out in an apartment.

Crews were called to The Woods of Britton Apartments, located near East 141st Street and State Road 37, between 3 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was listed in the 13800 block of Canopy Lane.

At least four units are involved in the fire.

No injuries have been reported, except for a very minor firefighter injury. Crews started attacking the fire offensively but had to back off and go at it defensively after about 20 minutes. They are expected to resume the offensive attack soon.

Residents not home are asked to stay away until it is under control due to limited access to the complex from the amount of emergency vehicles.

This story is developing.