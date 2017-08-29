× Former Southport High School student arrested after attempting to take gun onto campus

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – A former Southport High School student was arrested after allegedly attempting to carry a gun and marijuana onto school grounds Tuesday.

Principal Brian Knight says a Perry Township School Police officer approached the 16-year-old’s vehicle as it was entering the school’s parking lot and asked to see a student ID.

When the officer moved closer to the vehicle, he reportedly noticed the gun in the teen’s possession. Principal Knight says the officer then pulled his service weapon out to detain the teen until other law enforcement arrived.

The teen reportedly cooperated and was taken into custody. Principal Knight says the teen is no longer authorized to attend class at the school.

The teen was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm, according to a police report.

“We would like to thank the quick actions of our School Police Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which kept all of our students safe during this incident,” said Principal Knight.