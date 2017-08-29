Get a sneak peek inside the new IKEA store in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – It won’t be long until the Fishers IKEA store is ready for business!

The store is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and we got a sneak peek inside the store about a month and a half before it opens.

After the main entrance, you’ll find a supervised play area for children. Walk back a little more, and you’ll see some of the model rooms.

Parts of the store look like rooms in a regular home, meaning you’ll see bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms all set up. The store will have 10,000 items, 50 room settings and three model home interiors.

IKEA says the Fishers store, located at the 116th Street exit of I-69, will be nearly 300,000 square feet and boast a 1,000-space parking lot. The company plans to hire about 300 people and has filled about 60 percent of those positions so far. People interested in applying to work at the store can do so here.

The grand opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Store officials expect people to line up hours before the opening for giveaways and entertainment.