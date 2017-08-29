Hoosiers answer the call for help from Midwest Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind-- What a difference 24 hours makes! Yesterday, we told you the Midwest Food Bank was struggling to gather donations for those impacted by the tropical storm Harvey.

As of this morning. the organization had received more than $17,000 dollars and have boxes full of food and supplies ready to be used in their disaster relief kits.

The kits include food for a family of four, personal items and a bible.

The executive director says during tough times, people tend to turn to three things- family, friends and faith

"They first go to their faith because it gives them hope. It's not just for today, but for tomorrow. That’s where people truly feel like it’s not impossible," explained John Whitaker."

Right now, the director says monetary donations are the most effective.

You can also donate supplies at at Midwest Food Bank, 6450 S. Belmont Ave., Indianapolis. The phone number is (317) 786-8980. The food bank is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some of the items the group is asking for include cereal, peanut butter, peanuts, canned meat, toilet paper, paper towels, soup, vegetables, canned fruit, ramen noodles, pasta, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

There will also be a truck parked outside if people want to drop off supplies after-hours.