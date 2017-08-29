× Man accused of busting windows with bat at Evansville federal building killed in officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police say one man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Evansville on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the Evansville Federal Building near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sycamore Street.

According to police, a man was using a bat to bust windows at the federal building. The man was at the federal building earlier this week and said he had problems with the government, 44News reports.

Two officers at the scene discharged their weapons, killing the man. Police say they will not release the names of those officers at this time.

Police are not releasing the name of the man killed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story with more information when it is made available.