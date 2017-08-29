× Man charged in Plainfield cyber threats case to make first court appearance Wednesday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The man facing federal charges in connection with cyber threats at Plainfield schools is now in the custody of the U. S. Marshal Service from the Southern District of Indiana and will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Buster Hernandez, aka “Brian Kil,” will have his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Authorities in California arrested Hernandez on Thursday, Aug. 3, after a months-long investigation into threats targeting schools in Plainfield and Danville as well as a shopping center and movie theater. The threats prompted the schools to close.

He was brought back to Indiana recently and is now being held in a federal facility.

During a news conference on Aug. 7, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Hernandez, who used the online name “Brian Kil,” wanted to be the “worst cyberterrorist who ever lived.” Hernandez is charged with with sexual exploitation of a child, threats to use an explosive device and threats to injure.

He’s accused of several cases of sextortion, including one that targeted a Plainfield teenager.