Massive amount of donations for hurricane victims clogs up Red Cross text system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An outpouring of support for Hurricane Harvey victims is causing some issues for the Red Cross’ text-to-donate system.

Officials say the agency has been overloaded by people wanting to give, which is causing it to take longer to issue confirmations to people willing to give.

“It is a little bit slower. It is working, it just might take a couple of hours for folks to see that return text message that says you have donated $10,” said communication director for Red Cross Indiana Duchess Adjei.

While the amount of people willing to donate is massive, so is the need. According to Adjei, Red Cross officials originally thought they would need to collect about $10 million for Harvey efforts. Now it seems they will need more.

“Just yesterday we were sheltering about 6,000, that spiked up to 23,000 and then we know by the end of this weekend it’ll probably rise to about 30,000 people who will be in Red Cross shelters,” Adjei said.

Moving forward, Adjei says people can expect to wait at least a few hours before receiving any sort of confirmation. She warns however that people shouldn’t grow impatient and resend the donation text unless their intention is to donate more money.

“Resend, that would certainly help us absolutely, but if you wanted to just make a ten dollar donation do not get weary if you haven’t received the message immediately, it might take a couple e of hours,” she said.

Adjei says people can and should continue to use the text system, however if they want a faster confirmation, donations can also be accepted over the phone, online or in person.