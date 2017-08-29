Mom of Carmel teen tied up during home invasion robbery talks to FOX59 News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, IND. – A Carmel mom cannot believe what happened inside of her home.

“They put a gun to her head and demanded to know where certain items were in the house,” said the homeowner.

Her 15-year-old daughter just got home from school last Thursday when two armed men came in through the back door and demanded the teen hand over jewelry, cash, and guns.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. in the Wood Creek neighborhood near 106th street and Gray road.

“She was like well we do not have that…we don’t have that,” said the mom.

The men took her daughters phone so she could not dial 9-1-1 then tied her up.

“They used belts from the house nothing that they brought and they gagged her with items from the house,” said the mom.

Police are trying now to track those men down. Investigators tell us one man was around 5’9 in his early 20’s to 30’s. The other was 5’7 in his mid to late 20’s.

“I just urge everybody when you are out in the yard and you should not have to do this anywhere…but keep your doors locked,” said the homeowner.

Carmel Police say the men were driving a light colored two door sedan. Police tell us the license plate on the getaway car started with V-H.

Detectives are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras and lives in the Wood Creek or Kingswood subdivisions to call Carmel Police.