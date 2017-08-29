Much needed rain fell overnight…a few more shower/storms this afternoon!

Storms overnight certainly helped with the drought-like conditions of August! Rain fell the hardest in Johnson, Marion, Henry, and Rush counties with estimates of 4 to 5 inches in a few spots! A few more showers and storms should redevelop today but many, many hours of dry time are expected too. Here is your forecast today:

Tropical Storm Harvey is still pounding Houston with now over 35″ of rain on the ground and more expected today! Harvey will begin its trek out of Texas tonight and into the Tennessee Valley in the next few days. This should have a SLIGHT impact on our weather for Friday and Saturday with limited showers and storms, especially from Indianapolis and points south…we will continue to adjust the track, as many factors are still in play!