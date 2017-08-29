Patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital get surprise visit from the former Colt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Peyton Manning took some time Tuesday to surprise patients at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

One of those patients was Campbell Taylor, an Indianapolis teen recovering from a ruptured appendix.

The 13-year-old has been having a rough couple of days, but family says the surprise visit from the former Colts quarterback brought some much needed smiles.

Manning spoke with Campbell about where she goes to school and he told her he’ll be thinking about her and praying for her.

Campbell’s mother tells FOX59 that she was so excited to see Manning that she almost fell over.